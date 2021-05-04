Gable Steveson opens up on "outrageous" WrestleMania 37 experience

WWE rolled out the red carpet for United States Olympian Gable Steveson on WrestleMania week. Not only did he appear in the crowd alongside Stephanie McMahon at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, he was also backstage at WrestleMania 37.

Gable Steveson recently sat down with Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online to talk about all things WWE. Talking about, his WrestleMania experience, Steveson admitted it was "outrageous" that he met people like Roman Reigns and Bad Bunny at the show.

“WrestleMania was crazy, to be honest," Steveson said. "I mean, I met Bad Bunny. He's a big legend. I've known Paul Heyman for a long time now and Triple H for a while now. So to be at WrestleMania was crazy. Not many people get to be able to get over there and see Roman in person and stuff. For me, to be able to do that is outrageous. To actually go backstage and get the full experience and meet Roman Reigns too, he’s one of my favorites. So it was nice to see all them.”

Gable Steveson thought Bad Bunny had one of the best WrestleMania 37 matches

Speaking of Bad Bunny, Gable Steveson felt that he had one of the best matches at WrestleMania and put over the fact that he'd only been training for two months. Steveson believes that Bad Bunny can truly do it all.

“I thought Bad Bunny had one of the best matches in the whole weekend just because he's only been doing it for like, two months," Steveson said. "To be able to go from being a famous artist to a famous wrestler in that amount of time is crazy. Bad Bunny, I guess he can do it all, and we witness that he can do it all right there.”

What do you think about WWE giving Gable Steveson the red carpet treatment at WrestleMania this year? Do you agree with his assessment on Bad Bunny? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.