Gable Steveson confirms plans for his WWE future

Gable Steveson is finally headed to WWE RAW.

The athlete originally signed with the company back in September of 2021. He joined as part of the ''Next In Line'' project for collegiate athletes. Steveson will be competing on the RAW brand.

The back-to-back NCAA wrestling champion and Olympic Gold Medalist was a recent guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a wide variety of topics. When asked about when he'll officially start with WWE, Steveson revealed that he would start at WrestleMania, but his official start date is sometime in the middle of April.

"It’ll start the day WrestleMania hits or after that," Gable Steveson revealed. "My exact start date is in the middle of April so they’re letting me finish school, they’re letting me do my thing, and then Monday Night RAWs will either come really soon or shortly after that. I’m planning on being on TV and getting in the ring really really soon, after WrestleMania."

What will Gable Steveson be doing at WrestleMania 38?

Earlier this month, Steveson let it slip that he would be involved at WrestleMania 38 in some form or fashion in the form of a deleted tweet.

Ariel Helwani got Steveson to confirm that he would be at WrestleMania today on The MMA Hour and teased that it would be a lot more than just sitting ringside in the crowd.

While Helwani pitched the idea of Steveson getting involved in the big title unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the Olympic Gold Medalist wouldn't give anything away. It's clear he learned his lesson about letting things slip after the tweet from earlier this month.

What Steveson will be doing at WrestleMania is anybody's guess, but it may have significant ramifications on whatever his storyline is when he debuts on RAW in April.

What do you make of Gable Steveson's comments? Are you excited about his upcoming in-ring debut on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Inside The Ropes for the transcription of this interview.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Gable Steveson's WWE debut? Yes No 0 votes so far