Update on Gable Steveson WWE status – Reports

An update has been given on the status of current WWE signee and amateur wrestling star Gable Steveson.

Steveson was drafted to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft after the athletic standout signed a multi-year contract with Vince McMahon's company. However, as part of the deal, it was confirmed that Steveson would finish his commitments for the Minnesota Gophers before his WWE run begins.

Now, it has been confirmed that, as soon as these commitments are fulfilled, Steveson will fully commit to WWE. In a recent interview with KSTP Sports, Steveson talked about winding down his collegiate career:

"It might hit. You know, just because I’m getting my last matches, like, really wrestling before I go into the WWE so, it might hit different. You never know, so, I mean, when that time comes, I walk out for the senior night and I get my hand raised for the last time, it might hit, you never know."

Gable Steveson's senior night is scheduled for February 11, 2022, and will mark his last home match for the Gophers.

Gable Steveson's brother is also with WWE

Another member of the Steveson family is signed with the WWE. The collegiate star's brother, Bobby Steveson, otherwise known as Damon Kemp, is currently signed to the company's developmental brand NXT 2.0 as an in-ring talent.

Gable Steveson discussed training with his brother in the KSTP Sports interview:

"I have the opportunity to go down to the Performance Center and stay for a day and practice. My brother is down there too so I can go down there and say what’s up and stuff like that so, my site is still getting — my training site is still getting hit here and it’s about to be up for good."

