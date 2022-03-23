Gable Steveson on being present at WrestleMania 38; names three people from WWE who supported him

Gable Steveson, who won his second NCAA Division I national title on Saturday, said that he will be present in Texas at WrestleMania 38.

Steveson was signed by WWE in September 2021 but is yet to make his in-ring debut in the promotion. He was signed under the company's RAW brand. In 2020, the athlete had voiced his desire to join the company, saying it was "a dream I've had since I was a kid." Steveson put an end to his amateur wrestling career with the NCAA Division title win and is now about to start his pro-wrestling journey.

In a recent interview, the retired freestyle wrestler revealed that he plans on giving the WWE Universe a glimpse of what he is about at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I plan on going to WrestleMania. That’s the first time WWE fans will see me and what I’m about. I’m going to put my heart out there,” revealed Steveson.

The 21-year-old athlete also named three crucial people from WWE who have supported him.

“Paul Heyman is always like the first one to text, and that means a lot. He always reaches out and makes sure I’m good. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque checks up on me, and so does Brock Lesnar. They’ve shown me a lot of love and respect.” continued Steveson.

Update on Gable Steveson's main roster career

Olympic Gold Medallist Gable Steveson, according to reports, is set to be a regular on the RAW brand.

After making his first WWE appearance at SummerSlam in 2021, Steveson signed a "Next In Line" contract with the company. The deal comes with financial compensation and special access to WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for collegiate athletes.

Dave Meltzer, of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the youngster is all set to receive a push from the higher-ups.

“I’m pretty sure that some clips of the [NCAA] tournament will be on Raw [tonight] because he’s going to be on the Raw brand as a regular very very soon, and with a push,” said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

What do you think of Gable Steveson's future in the WWE? Sound off below!

