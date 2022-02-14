Gable Steveson reveals that he’s heading to WrestleMania 38

Gable Steveson doesn't appear to want to waste any time starting his WWE career after finishing up college.

The American athlete is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest amateur wrestling talents of his generation. In 2021, the Indiana-born star signed a contract with WWE.

Steveson recently sat down with Darren Wolfson of KSTP Sports to discuss a variety of subjects. During the interview, Steveson revealed that he plans on heading to WrestleMania right after his time in college comes to a close at the end of March.

"Right when March ends, I’m picking it up," Gable Steveson said. "I think I’m, I’ll probably head to WrestleMania and do some — I don’t know what from there, but you’ll see. It just picks up again, there’s no break."

Gable Steveson wants to open a wrestling academy

Steveson wants to start his own wrestling academy where kids can come and practice collegiate wrestling and MMA.

Even though Steveson soon won't need his training site near the University of Minnesota, he wants to do something with that space once he starts in WWE.

"My training site is still getting hit here and is about to be up for good," Steveson revealed. "When that time comes I'm going to try and create a wrestling academy, like the Gable Steveson Academy for -- like kids can come in and practice our wrestling, and then there can be a WWE ring, there can be a UFC ring. So we're trying to turn it into a big little thing that gives people an opportunity to grow and be around me too and see how I made to the spot I am today."

What do you make of Steveson's comments? Are you hoping to see him do something at WrestleMania this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should Gable Steveson have a match at WrestleMania? Yes No 10 votes so far