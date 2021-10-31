Reason why Gable Steveson was included in WWE Draft: Reports

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was drafted to WWE RAW soon after signing a multi-year contract in September.

Even though it might have come as a shock to see him join the main roster so quickly, it was a planned move on WWE's part.

People backstage had been notified about the decision of Stevenson being a top pick in the 2021 WWE Draft.

FightFul Select has reported that WWE talent, staff, and crew had been let in on the move to bring Gable Steveson to RAW a day before the draft. The reason for this move was to create a surprise factor for the 2021 WWE Draft and give fans something special to look forward to.

Steveson wasn't on the show but had been listed on the internal run sheet as having an entrance.

No plans for Gable Steveson to be used right away are on the cards as of now, and it seems we'll have to wait a bit longer to see him shine.

Brock Lesnar is guiding Gable Steveson

Brock Lesnar is a veteran of WWE and had some important advice specifically for the up-and-coming Gable Steveson.

Steveson noted how vital Lesnar's advice was for his career as a wrestler and credited it as a "once-in-a-lifetime moment."

Both Lesnar and Steveson come from similar backgrounds in amateur wrestling. Lesnar and Steveson also went for the NCAA Division I Championship and won dominantly.

Gable Steveson won the biggest prize of his amateur wrestling career by capturing the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Both have a lot in common, and we'd love to see them have a dream match for the ages down the line.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you excited to see Gable Steveson on Raw? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh