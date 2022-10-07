Gable Steveson training with former WWE star after brief hiatus due to medical condition

WWE's hottest acquisition after the Tokyo Olympics, Gable Steveson, is back to training full-time at the Performance Center following a brief hiatus.

Steveson signed a multi-year contract with the company back in September 2021. He was also drafted to the RAW brand during the 2021 Draft. While he hasn't debuted inside the squared circle, the Olympian has made special appearances at notable events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania 38.

In an exclusive with ESPN, Steveson mentioned that he underwent an ablation last month to treat a condition known as Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. He revealed that the issue was discovered last year before the Olympics. However, he did not undergo the procedure without proper consultation from the company's medical staff.

Gable Steveson @GableSteveson Moral of the story: NEVER GIVE UP!!! Moral of the story: NEVER GIVE UP!!!

With the 22-year-old back at the Performance Center in Orlando, former United States Champion Fit Finlay has been entrusted with the responsibility of training the Olympic hero.

Triple H is glad to see Gable Steveson back at WWE's Performance Center

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also issued a statement on Gable's condition. Hunter mentioned that he was happy to see the youngster back in the fold of things and wished him a long and healthy career in the promotion.

"We're glad to see that Gable is healthy and training full time at our Performance Center in Orlando. WWE takes pride in our best-in-class medical team which guided Gable through this process to ensure that he has a long, healthy career." (H/T ESPN)

Gable Steveson joins an elite list of superstars who have made it big in the company with a solid amateur background. Names like Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar have achieved immense success in professional wrestling after coming in from the amateur wrestling circuit.

Do you think Gable Steveson could be a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes