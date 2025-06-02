Gail Kim shares heartbreaking R-Truth story following WWE exit: "He may not remember but I do"

Past and present WWE Superstars have reacted to the shocking release of R-Truth on Sunday. One of those stars was Gail Kim, who shared a story about her interactions with the long-time wrestling veteran.

After 17 years in his second stint with WWE, Truth shared on social media that he had been released by the company. Many didn't believe him at first, thinking that it was a joke, and he mistakenly looked at June 1 as April 1.

However, Fightful Select confirmed R-Truth's revelation and added that his contract was set to expire. WWE decided not to offer him a new deal, possibly due to his age, despite his popularity as a fan favorite. He was also well-loved by almost every member of the roster backstage.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one-time WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim shared a story about Truth. She loved how the 60-time champion made her feel good about being bow-legged.

"Fun fact about @RonKillings …. He once told me he loved the way I walked 😂😂 ! I laugh bc everyone else made fun of my bow legged walk and he made me feel good about it. He may not remember but I do. That’s the kind of dude he is!! 💕🔥," Kim tweeted.

Gail Kim and R-Truth were both signed to TNA Wrestling from 2005 to mid-2008. They both returned to WWE in the latter part of 2008, with Kim departing in 2010 and Truth remaining for 17 years in his second stint with the company.

R-Truth caught off guard by WWE's decision not to renew his contract

According to PW Insider, R-Truth was not expecting to be released by WWE and was caught off guard by the company's decision not to offer him a new deal. The report added that many talents were shocked by the veteran's release, which made them think about their own future contracts with WWE.

At the age of 53, Truth is expected to garner interest from other promotions across the independent circuit. He's no longer the wrestler he used to be inside the ring, but he's an entertaining individual. He could also pursue music, which is one of his passions besides wrestling.

