Gallows and Anderson finally open up on what really happened during controversial WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

As every WWE fan is by now aware, WWE Crown Jewel 2019, which took place in November, was surrounded by controversies. For a while, there were rumors that due to some actions by Vince McMahon, as a result of Saudi Arabia not paying WWE, the country was holding WWE Superstars hostage. It is still not quite clear quite what happened in Saudi Arabia, as it has become obvious that something definitely went wrong there, with WWE Superstars not being able to leave the country due to 'mechanical issues' for a much longer time than expected, and a number of stars even missing WWE SmackDown. Gallows and Anderson were among the WWE Superstars who were trapped there at that time.

Now, Gallows and Anderson have finally opened up on their Talk N' Shop podcast, where they talked about their experiences in WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, providing an idea on what the WWE Superstars were going through there.

Gallows and Anderson on what really happened during WWE Crown Jewel travel issues in Saudi Arabia

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talked about the moment when he saw Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman left when there were no issues and went by their own planes. The entire situation was extremely chaotic as the WWE Superstars with Gallows and Anderson were supposed to leave on the plane by 1 AM. However, the plane did not leave and Anderson revealed that he heard that the pilot who was supposed to fly the plane had left and gone home due to a lack of rest. They would also hear that Vince McMahon had pulled the plug on the WWE live feed.

"MPs were surrounding us on the airway tarmac. There were a couple of situations, where just for a couple of seconds, I was like, 'F*** man. We are in such a corrupt country with such a corrupt government. Who's to say that they are not going to come in here and start blasting us, for whatever reason?' So I remember sending my wife a text, 'Tell my kids I love them,' because that's how hairy it got. But it never got to the depths that people thought that it did."

Gallows and Anderson went on to say that they felt that it was surely something that was done to the plane which resulted in the plane not taking off when they got on.

Anderson went on to say that he asked Michaels Hayes if they were in a hostage situation, to which Hayes' answer was not at all confident. "Huh? I don't know!"

Anderson and Gallows admitted that there was a lot of tension among the wrestlers on the plane as they were not really getting any answers at the time.

Thankfully, that situation played out well, and both Anderson and Gallows came back to the company.