Gallus captures the NXT Tag Team Titles at Vengeance Day

Gallus are the new NXT Tag Team Champions after winning a Fatal-Four way matchup at this evening's Vengeance Day premium live event in North Carolina.

Gallus, which consists of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, bested Pretty Deadly, Chase University, and The New Day. They began their first reign as tag team champions for the developmental brand. Coffey and Wolfgang both had significant runs on the NXT UK brand, and were lucky enough to remain on the roster once the brand disbanded.

While Chase University was out of the picture, Pretty Deadly attacked Kofi Kingston and hit him with Spilt Milk on the outside. This allowed Coffey and Wolfgang to manage to isolate Xavier Woods in the ring and hit their double-team finisher to win the match.

This ends the New Day's title reign at 56 days after they captured the gold from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline. Kingston and Woods will look to find their place again on the main roster as WWE prepares for WrestleMania 39. Their third member, Big E, is still out of action due to a serious neck injury he suffered back in the spring of 2022. The group did recently reunite in Australia.

