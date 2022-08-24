WWE NXT Results: Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus defeat the current champions

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus challenged Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for their NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the latest episode of the show.

Gallus has not held championship gold for over two years. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey hold the record for the longest reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions. They held the tag titles for a whopping 497 days.

Last week on NXT HeatWave, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made an impact by attacking the Creed Brothers. They challenged the current champions to a title match this week, and the latter accepted.

Gallus started the match off strong. The match turned up a notch when big boy Josh Briggs got tagged in. Both teams brawled in the middle of the squared circle.

The closing segment of the match saw Lash Legend come out to attack Fallon Henley, who was at ringside supporting her friends. Briggs tried to pull Henley away, but he was ambushed by Pretty Deadly. Briggs and Jensen began brawling with Pretty Deadly while the former tag team champions remained in the ring. Gallus were declared the winners of the match.

After the match, Diamond Mine attacked the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions after being confronted by them last week.

Earlier in the night, it was announced that NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker will face each other at Worlds Collide to unify their titles. It remains to be seen whether NXT is taking the tag team titles in the same direction as well.

