"Game changer for WWE" - Fans explode as another released star returns after 2.5 years to take out Hit Row on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Nov 12, 2022 09:20 AM IST
Who took out the popular SmackDown tag team?
SmackDown this week was quite an incredible episode, as it was filled with great matches, stories, and returns. However, there was no bigger return than that of Sarah Logan - who came back with The Viking Raiders as expected.

Logan returned to SmackDown alongside The Viking Raiders to take out Hit Row, where B-Fab was previously about to take on Zelina Vega in a singles match.

However, the returning Raiders decimated Hit Row to make a statement, and Logan marked her return after 2.5 years with a major appearance change. The star was released on April 15, 2020, due to budget cuts.

See how the WWE Twitterverse reacted to what happened:

@WWE @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE @SarahRowe Sources tell me Sarah Logan will be a game changer for WWE.#Smackdown
.@SarahRowe looks like a kid who dressed up as @_theyaremax_ for Halloween #SmackDown https://t.co/FsDIPd9h0y
@WWE @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE @SarahRowe Good to see Sarah Logan back in WWE, she's a talented woman - who will add depth to the women's division. She made quite a transformation since first appearing in WWE... #SarahLogan #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/SHLleSrsW6
Pretty stoked to see @SarahRowe back in #WWE! #SmackDown #JoinTheRaid
Yay @SarahRowe is back!!! Love her, not thrilled about the viking raiders, but love Sarah. Welcome back! #SmackDown
Though I only caught the very end of it as I came out of the shower, I couldn't help but notice @SarahRowe making her return and coming out looking like Senua from #HellbladeSenuasSacrifice. #SmackDown #WWE
I guess we're not getting @TheVibeBri VS @ZelinaVegaWWE in B-Fab's #Smackdown debut & Vega's 1st match since April. So The Viking Raiders are now Valhalla. It's great seeing @Erik_WWE, @Ivar_WWE, & @SarahRowe together with new names & new finishers. Cool. #DBWL
@WWE @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE @SarahRowe YES!!!It's time to RAID! @SarahRowe is here!!! @erik_wwe and @ivar_wwe are back! Setting up a nine person tag match.#Smackdown
I love that @SarahRowe is back with the Viking Raiders. She has that Aloy Horizon Forbidden West vibe going on and I can't wait to see what happens next 😁 #SmackDown twitter.com/WWE/status/159…

Is a triple-threat feud being teased on SmackDown?

Some have pointed out that Hit Row's new role on the main roster is to be the team that gets beaten down by the new or returning teams. It happened with Legado Del Fantasma and once again with the new Viking Raiders.

Viking Raiders just wiped out Hit Row! #wwesmackdown https://t.co/NmGZofRvgk

It looks like a triple-threat feud could be underway. Don't be surprised if the winner of the rivalry eventually challenges The Usos next month for the undisputed tag team titles.

The big question is whether anyone can dethrone The Usos right now. Jimmy and Jey defeated The New Day to cement their status as the soon-to-be longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

What was your reaction to Logan's return? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
