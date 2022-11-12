"Game changer for WWE" - Fans explode as another released star returns after 2.5 years to take out Hit Row on SmackDown

SmackDown this week was quite an incredible episode, as it was filled with great matches, stories, and returns. However, there was no bigger return than that of Sarah Logan - who came back with The Viking Raiders as expected.

Logan returned to SmackDown alongside The Viking Raiders to take out Hit Row, where B-Fab was previously about to take on Zelina Vega in a singles match.

However, the returning Raiders decimated Hit Row to make a statement, and Logan marked her return after 2.5 years with a major appearance change. The star was released on April 15, 2020, due to budget cuts.

Is a triple-threat feud being teased on SmackDown?

Some have pointed out that Hit Row's new role on the main roster is to be the team that gets beaten down by the new or returning teams. It happened with Legado Del Fantasma and once again with the new Viking Raiders.

It looks like a triple-threat feud could be underway. Don't be surprised if the winner of the rivalry eventually challenges The Usos next month for the undisputed tag team titles.

The big question is whether anyone can dethrone The Usos right now. Jimmy and Jey defeated The New Day to cement their status as the soon-to-be longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

