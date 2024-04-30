"GANG"- Montez Ford sends out a message on social media following WWE Draft on RAW

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has recently sent out a message after moving to the blue brand on Night Two of the Draft.

This week's Monday Night RAW saw some interesting Draft picks. Ford's stable, The Pride (Angelo Dawkins, Bobby Lashley, and B-Fab), was the first faction on Night Two to be drafted to the blue brand as round two's first pick. Meanwhile, CM Punk and a returning Braun Strowman were drafted on the red brand, and Tiffany Stratton remained on SmackDown.

Taking to Instagram, Ford shared a message with the WWE Universe after being the first pick for round two.

"GANG. GANG. SECOND ROUND 1ST PICK FOR SMACKDOWN THE PRIDE."

Check out Montez Ford's Instagram post below:

Montez Ford had previously sent out an emotional post on social media

Montez Ford had earlier opened up regarding his journey in the company.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ford wrote how he has evolved over the span of nine years in the company. He also attached some pictures from his early days in the company and showcased his progress throughout the time.

He also showed gratitude towards his family and friends for supporting him throughout this journey. Check out an excerpt from his post below:

"APRIL 2015 —> APRIL 2024 Thank you @WWE for letting me live my dream, the last 9 years. When I first signed with WWE, I had no wrestling experience. And safe to say, these last 9 years have been the best time of my life. My family, my kids all have seen the changes, growth, highs, lows, Lost weight, found great barber(s)."

It will be interesting to see how The Pride moves forward in the future and how their storyline progresses.