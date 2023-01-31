"General of the Ring!"- Gunther sends out unique reaction after breaking record at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Superstar Gunther recently reacted to his record-breaking performance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Ring General was the number 1 entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and started off the match with his onscreen rival, Sheamus, who was the 2nd entrant. The Imperium leader eliminated the legend Booker T, Drew McIntyre, and The Celtic Warrior.

The Intercontinental Champion broke the record as he lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes. The Ring General and The American Nightmare were the last two men inside the squared circle before the latter hit The Intercontinental Champion with a Cross Rhodes and picked up the win.

Taking to Twitter, The Imperium leader uploaded a picture of himself as he reminded everyone that he is the general of the ring.

"General of the Ring!"

Check out The Ring General's tweet below:

Sheamus revealed that he wants to face Gunther in the near future

The Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus recently revealed that he wants to face The Imperium member in the near future.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Celtic Warrior mentioned that although he has faced The Ring General twice, he was unable to earn the championship.

He further added that he would like to go one-on-one against The Imperium member at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event and end the trilogy by winning the championship belt.

"All that's been on my mind for the last couple of years is that championship right there. I've already gone toe-to-toe with Gunther twice. My goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time, end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first-ever ultimate WWE Grand Slam champion."

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus gets an opportunity to face The Ring General at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on the Intercontinental Champion's performance at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes