"It was a pretty healthy paycheck" - WWE Hall of Famer discusses Vince McMahon and 'Black Saturday'

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently discussed wrestling's 'Black Saturday' when Vince McMahon took over Georgia Championship Wrestling's timeslot in 1984. This resulted in Vince McMahon controlling all nationally televised outlets of wrestling in the U.S.A.

Gerald Brisco, a major stakeholder in Georgia Championship Wrestling, sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted. Here's what Brisco had to say about 'Black Saturday' and the deal with Vince McMahon:

"I'd much rather refer it as 'Green Saturday' since it was a pretty healthy paycheck. The sell was something you write movie scripts about. It's something nobody expected. It just came out of the blue. For those days and time, or any days and time in professional wrestling to keep things under wraps for that long of a period - it wasn't an easy negotiation with everybody. You had all these different factions threatening to sue... getting Paul Jones' proxy was something that made the deal go. Mine and my brother, we still didn't have the necessary 51% to put us over the hump. So we had to have a battle on who's gonna get Paul Jones' proxy. Nobody new the sale was coming," said Gerald Brisco.

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco on the impact of the deal with Vince McMahon

Brisco further stated that he contacted multiple people in the NWA for the sale but towards the end Vince McMahon accepted the terms and the Brisco Brothers sold their stock in Georgia Championship wrestling to WWE.

According to Brisco, the sale gave birth to arguably some of the biggest periods in wrestling history:

"It benefited everybody. Without that sale, there'd never be Monday Night Wars, there'd never be WrestleMania. There would have never been a lot of things. It benefited all of us wrestling fans," added Brisco.

