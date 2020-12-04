Gerald Brisco reveals only reason why Vince McMahon would quit WWE

It is often speculated whether Vince McMahon will ever stand down from his WWE role and allow another McMahon family member to run the company. Gerald Brisco, who worked for WWE from 1984 to 2020, discussed Vince McMahon’s WWE future on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

Speaking to Nick Hausman, 74-year-old Brisco said he cannot see Vince McMahon, 75, stepping away from WWE in his lifetime. He believes the WWE Chairman will only quit his position if his health begins to deteriorate.

“So I feel he is taking more input from other sources, but do I think, as long as his mind is mentally fit, his body is mentally fit, that he'll relinquish 100 percent? I don't see it in my lifetime, and I don't see it in his lifetime.”

Brisco summed up Vince McMahon’s dedication to WWE by recalling the time that he had a hip replacement. McMahon underwent surgery on a Friday and got involved in a physical altercation on the next episode of RAW.

“I think it's going to be one of those things where maybe, I hope it never happens, but where he's not mentally stable or not physically healthy enough to make these trips. That damn guy got a hip replacement on a Friday, and on a Monday night, he was taking a damn bump on the ramp of Monday Night RAW. This guy's a freak!”

Vince McMahon’s WWE role

Vince McMahon is the Chairman and CEO of WWE. He has the final say on every major development that happens in WWE, particularly with regards to storylines.

His son-in-law, Triple H, has overseen the WWE NXT brand over the last decade. The success of the show has led to speculation that the 14-time WWE World Champion could be the person who eventually replaces Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon’s children, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, also work behind the scenes in WWE. All four McMahon family members, including Triple H, began appearing on television together as authority figures in December 2018.

Nowadays, the McMahons have less of an on-screen presence on RAW and SmackDown. Vince McMahon has made appearances recently to introduce the WWE ThunderDome and to bid farewell to The Undertaker. However, he rarely gets involved in meaningful WWE storylines in 2020.