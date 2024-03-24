"GET AWAY FROM ME!" - Female WWE star sends a blunt message to Bully Ray

A WWE star recently had an amusing conversation with Bully Ray on Twitter, ending with her asking him to get away from her. The WWE star in question is Chelsea Green.

Ray put Matt Cardona through a flaming table at a recent show. The video received a response from none other than Chelsea Green, who wrote that she would have tried to get Bully fired if she could.

In his response, Bully Ray threatened to put Green through a flaming table as well. A horrified Green then told Ray to get away from her.

Matt Cardona talks about why Bully Ray hates him

Matt Cardona has spoken up about his rivalry with Bully Ray on multiple occasions in past interviews. While speaking with Steve Fall of Wrestling News last year, the former Intercontinental Champion had the following to say about why Ray hated him.

Cardona's answer, as usually is the case, was in character:

"He's a bully. He's extreme-shaming me saying I'm not hardcore. I'm not extreme. You know, we had a war last December in the ECW arena. Last week, he put me through a flaming table in the ECW arena. I don't know what his problem is. I saw he was just looking for a tag team partner for Impact. He could have picked me, you know, he didn't pick me. So I don't know what his deal is. I feel like I don't know if he's jealous that I'm the new face of extreme." [H/T Wrestling News]

Cardona has been away from WWE for about four years. He was released from his contracts during the 2020 pandemic as a cost-cutting measure.

