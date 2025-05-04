"Get away from her" - Rhea Ripley's "ex" sends warning to major WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley has been in Australia over the past week in order to help announce and promote the upcoming premium live event in Perth, WWE Crown Jewel. The former WWE Women's World Champion was joined by fellow Australian star Grayson Waller, who recently shared their exploits Down Under on Instagram.

Waller shared some pictures and videos from the trip but was warned by Cathy Kelley, who was once seen as Ripley's girlfriend, to stay away from her.

Rhea Ripley can obviously hold her own and wouldn't need Cathy Kelley to step in to ensure she is safe, but she is also married to former WWE star Buddy Murphy. The couple married last year and have bought a home together in their native country.

Despite this, it seems that Kelley believes she needs to protect Ripley, and the couple has remained close friends, even though they "broke up" when she turned heel and began her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Mami recently announced that she would be returning to Australia for the next PLE in October, which could also feature Bronson Reed, who is currently healing from an injury sustained at WWE Survivor Series last year. Ripley was part of the first WWE PLE in Australia, Elimination Chamber, last year and will be able to have her family around her once again in October when she is part of Crown Jewel Perth.

What's next for Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley recently announced that she was heading back from Australia and is expected to be part of WWE RAW tomorrow night to continue the story with Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY.

The four women are expected to be part of a tag match at Backlash, after recent run-ins on the red brand.

After coming up short at WrestleMania, it's clear that Ripley wants another shot at the Women's World Championship but the NXT women have managed to get in her way several times.

