Roman Reigns sends a warning to a former UFC heavyweight champion

Roman Reigns has said that he prefers having one-on-one matches instead of Triple Threat showdowns.

The Tribal Chief believes that in singles competition, he can smash his opponents, whether it's Daniel Bryan, Edge, or former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

During his recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Roman Reigns put Cormier on notice, stating that he would smash the former UFC double champion.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion said that the only way DC would have a chance against him is if he came out from behind his desk and got back into the gym.

"I like one-on-ones, to be honest. I'd smash anybody whether it's Daniel Bryan one-on-one, Edge one-on-one, DC, I'll smash him one-on-one. Get him from behind the table, get him back in the gym, maybe he could have a chance. I don't know, it would be a short story."

Having retired from Mixed Martial Arts in 2020, Daniel Cormier seems to be enjoying his life as a coach, commentator, and analyst. However, there have been talks of DC possibly signing for WWE in the past.

With Roman Reigns putting DC on notice ahead of the former's big WrestleMania 37 match, it's unknown how the former UFC heavyweight champion will respond to the latest callout.

Cormier has had his fair share of issues with another former WWE Universal Champion in the form of Brock Lesnar in the past. On that occasion, Cormier and Lesnar shared a heated moment inside the UFC Octagon and not in a WWE ring.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns will be defending the WWE Universal title in a three-way bout featuring Edge and Daniel Bryan. Reigns was originally scheduled to put his title on the line against Royal Rumble winner Edge, but WWE decided to add Bryan in the title picture.