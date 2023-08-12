"Get ready to learn the lyrics to Kingdom buddy" - WWE fans try to decipher backstage conversation between Triple H and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam against Jey Uso. WWE recently released a set of backstage photos from the PLE, but one image that caught the eye of many WWE fans was a discussion between Triple H and Reigns.

WWE SummerSlam saw The Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey fight for supremacy in the first-ever Tribal Combat match. It looked like Jey had the match won until Jimmy Uso appeared and cost his twin brother the bout. After Jimmy Superkicked Jey, Reigns capitalized on it and speared Jey through a table for the win.

Roman Reigns and Triple H.

In a set of backstage photos shared by WWE, it looks like Triple H and Reigns are in deep conversation ahead of the former's match at SummerSlam. The WWE Universe noticed the image and tried to make sense of what the possible conversation between them could be.

The WWE Universe reacts

What happened with Roman Reigns on SmackDown after SummerSlam?

On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns took to the ring to address his win at SummerSlam. He was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who played a major role in Reigns retaining his title at the PLE.

Roman Reigns offered Jimmy Uso anything he wanted in return for his help. Jimmy cleared the air saying that he didn't help Reigns because he wanted to come back to The Bloodline. Jimmy helped Jey because he didn't want his twin to win and turn into Reigns.

Jey Uso appeared during the segment but didn't have anything to say to Jimmy. When Jimmy left the ring, Reigns berated Jey, saying that he gets emotional and hence can't be a leader. Reigns added that Jey should acknowledge him. The former Tag Champ had heard enough and attacked Reigns and Sikoa before calling Jimmy back and Superkicking him too. Before making his way through the crowd, Jey said that he quits The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

