"Get ready for a match tonight!" - Xavier Woods sends message before The New Day defends titles on WWE NXT

Xavier Woods sent a message to The New Day's opponents on this week's edition of WWE NXT.

The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly at Deadline to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been a staple on the main roster for years but have now brought their infectious energy to NXT.

On tonight's show, The New Day will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. Xavier Woods took to Twitter before the title defense to say that he was happy to get a chance to face all the promising young tag teams in NXT.

"So happy to get the chance to check out all of these promising tag teams. BOYS GET READY FOR A MATCH TONIGHT!" tweeted Xavier Woods.

Xavier Woods hypes up tonight's title match on WWE NXT

The New Day arrived in WWE NXT following The Usos breaking their record as longest-reigning tag team champions.

Kofi and Xavier entered a feud with Pretty Deadly and quickly won the NXT Tag Team Championships. They are set to defend against former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs tonight.

Woods recently posted on Twitter and vowed that New Day will be bringing the fight to Jensen and Briggs tonight.

"Don’t miss @WWENXT tonight at 8pm est on @USA_Network- we bring the fight to some farm fed hard hittin country boys! They are the last men to hold the NXT UK tag team titles so we know they are gonna bring the heat #NewProfilePic," tweeted Xavier Woods.

The Usos lost to Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last night in the main event of RAW and seem beatable nowadays. Time will tell if The New Day returns to the main roster to challenge Jimmy and Jey once again for the titles.

Which teams do you want to see the The New Day face in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

