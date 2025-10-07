"GET THEM OUT OF HERE" - WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce Visibly Angry & Kicks 2 Stars Out

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has kicked out two stars from the show tonight. This took place when they crossed a line during the show after a match earlier in the night.Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have joined forces in recent weeks. After issues began between the stars over the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Bayley was abandoned, and the star appeared to suffer a mental breakdown, which led to many of her personalities coming out, all of them representing her previous gimmicks. In recent weeks, Bayley has helped Valkyria, with her going through different personalities while doing so.Tonight, Valkyria lost her match against Roxanne Perez, and Bayley, who had been her happy Hugger self, was left looking furious. She pushed and prodded Valkyria to follow her, almost pulling her along, to go after Raquel Rodriguez and Perez. Backstage, they finally caught up with Rodriguez. Both stars attacked her, beating her down, leaving her in need of medical assistance.Adam Pearce, who was nearby, was infuriated. He interrupted the brawl and ordered both of them to get away from there. He then ordered the security to kick them out of the show altogether, screaming at them to &quot;Get them out of here.&quot;Adam Pearce Has a Very Tough Job on WWE RAWWhile being the RAW General Manager means you are in charge, Adam Pearce will be the first to tell you that the job is not an easy one.Not only does he have to deal with whatever is happening with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, but he also has to deal with Seth Rollins and the Vision, LA Knight, and a lot more. They often end up brawling, leaving him to deal with the aftermath.It remains to be seen what happens next with the two stars after the General Manager kicked them out. However, given Pearce's anger, he may have some plans.