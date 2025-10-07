  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Adam Pearce
  • "GET THEM OUT OF HERE" - WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce Visibly Angry & Kicks 2 Stars Out

"GET THEM OUT OF HERE" - WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce Visibly Angry & Kicks 2 Stars Out

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:55 GMT
He lost it immediately (Credit: WWE.com)
He lost it immediately (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has kicked out two stars from the show tonight. This took place when they crossed a line during the show after a match earlier in the night.

Ad

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have joined forces in recent weeks. After issues began between the stars over the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Bayley was abandoned, and the star appeared to suffer a mental breakdown, which led to many of her personalities coming out, all of them representing her previous gimmicks. In recent weeks, Bayley has helped Valkyria, with her going through different personalities while doing so.

Tonight, Valkyria lost her match against Roxanne Perez, and Bayley, who had been her happy Hugger self, was left looking furious. She pushed and prodded Valkyria to follow her, almost pulling her along, to go after Raquel Rodriguez and Perez. Backstage, they finally caught up with Rodriguez. Both stars attacked her, beating her down, leaving her in need of medical assistance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Adam Pearce, who was nearby, was infuriated. He interrupted the brawl and ordered both of them to get away from there. He then ordered the security to kick them out of the show altogether, screaming at them to "Get them out of here."

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Adam Pearce Has a Very Tough Job on WWE RAW

While being the RAW General Manager means you are in charge, Adam Pearce will be the first to tell you that the job is not an easy one.

Not only does he have to deal with whatever is happening with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, but he also has to deal with Seth Rollins and the Vision, LA Knight, and a lot more. They often end up brawling, leaving him to deal with the aftermath.

It remains to be seen what happens next with the two stars after the General Manager kicked them out. However, given Pearce's anger, he may have some plans.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications