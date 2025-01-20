"Getting real sick" - Former AEW star teases actually showing up on WWE RAW to confront JBL; furious over major recent move

A former AEW star was feeling upset following a major event on Sunday, directing his anger toward WWE Hall of Famer JBL. He even teased showing up on RAW to confront the former WWE Champion, who is advertised to appear on the show in Dallas, Texas.

Frankie Kazarian, who was with AEW from 2019 to 2024, tried to use his Call Your Shot opportunity at Genesis during Nic Nemeth's match against Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. However, JBL interfered on behalf of Nemeth, hitting Kazarian with a Clothesline from Hell.

The five-time X-Division Champion has had enough of The Wrestling God's actions and threatened to confront him on RAW.

"Getting real sick of this bastard showing up, uninvited, to @ThisIsTNA which is MY show. Maybe I'll show up on @WWE #RawOnNetflix and clothesline the hell out of @JCLayfield #KingofTNA," Kazarian tweeted.

The incident at Genesis was not the first time the WWE Hall of Famer halted Frankie Kazarian's chance to use his Call Your Shot opportunity. Bradshaw showed up at Bound for Glory, hitting a Clothesline from Hell on Kazarian, preventing him from possibly becoming TNA World Champion.

The 47-year-old wrestling legend has won it all in the promotion besides the TNA World Championship.

JBL feeling excited about his WWE RAW appearance

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, JBL shared his thoughts on his upcoming appearance on RAW's third episode on Netflix. The appearance was confirmed last week, and it seems like there's something in store for him.

"I’m not sure exactly what I’m doing. I kind of got an idea a little bit from creative, and it sounds all fun. I’m excited to go back. When you’re gone for a while, you just kind of enjoy being back in the arena, seeing the guys that you know, seeing the new guys," the former WWE Champion said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

JBL's last appearance on WWE television was at Tribute to the Troops 2023 on SmackDown. He was the special guest commentator on the show, but his final on-screen storyline saw him manage Baron Corbin. It failed miserably, with Corbin being sent back to NXT and not being re-signed late last year.

