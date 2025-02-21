Ghost of Roman Reigns' past could be a "more compelling heel," says Chris Van Vliet, than WWE star CM Punk

Wrestling interviewer Chris Van Vliet recently revealed which WWE Superstar he believes could be a more compelling heel than CM Punk. The ghost from Roman Reigns' past in question is none other than Cody Rhodes, who is currently the top babyface in the company.

Ad

The American Nightmare created history when he ended The Tribal Chief's 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL. It's been over ten months since Reigns lost the title and has failed to bring it back to The Bloodline.

On his AskCVV edition of the INSIGHT podcast, a fan asked Chris Van Vliet who he thinks will have a more engaging heel turn between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. He replied that The American Nightmare's heel turn would be more compelling than The Second City Saint's while acknowledging the latter's effectiveness in both roles.

Ad

Trending

Van Vliet pointed to Rhodes's ongoing story arc since WrestleMania 38 as a reason for its potential impact.

"I think a more compelling heel turn would be Cody [Rhodes] and that's not to say that CM Punk is not a great heel. CM Punk is a fantastic heel, CM Punk is fantastic as a heel or a babyface. I just think... if we watch the story arc that Cody Rhodes is currently on and has been on since returning to WWE or WrestleMania 38, it would be interesting to see how he would turn heel," he said. [From 36:51 to 37:17]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Status of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & CM Punk ahead for WWE Elimination Chamber

After being eliminated from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Tribal Chief was brutally attacked at ringside by Seth Rollins, who delivered two stomps. Following the attack, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would be out of action indefinitely, potentially missing the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes retained his championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble PLE. His challenger for WrestleMania 41 will be determined in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ad

CM Punk will compete in a six-man Elimination Chamber match. The former World Heavyweight Champion will face John Cena, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins inside the chain-linked steel structure at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on March 1.

Please credit INSIGHT and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE