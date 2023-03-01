Gigi Dolin challenges former best friend to a match at NXT Roadblock in emotional segment

Gigi Dolin challenged her former best friend, Jacy Jayne, to a match at NXT Roadblock in an emotional segment.

Jayne shocked the world a couple of weeks ago when she turned on her tag team partner Gigi Dolin. She viciously kicked Dolin against the door of Bayley's Ding Dong! Hello set.

Since the infamous segment, Jacy has been vocal about Gigi and has wasted no opportunity to let the world know they should talk about her. However, Gigi proved that getting rid of her was not easy when she returned last week and attacked her former tag team partner during a match.

Tonight on NXT, Dolin addressed the NXT universe for the first time since the attack. Although she came out to Toxic Attraction's music, she said this was the last time the fans would ever hear that theme song.

Gigi then cut an emotional promo about how this wasn't the first time somebody close to her had betrayed her. She even mentioned how she was used by her mother, and she ran away from home.

She concluded her segment by challenging Jacy Jayne to a match at NXT Roadblock, claiming she would put the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction.

The rivalry has gotten personal, and it looks like next week, we should get an amazing match between these two women.

