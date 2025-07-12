Gigi Dolin hits the Stinkface on a former WWE star during their recent match

Priscilla Kelly, formerly known as Gigi Dolin in WWE, hit the Stinkface during her recent match against Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade.

Dolin was released by WWE on May 2, 2025, ending her four-year stint with the company. After her release from the Stamford-based company, Dolin, going by her real name, returned to the independent circuit. In her first match post-WWE, she faced her real-life fiancé Zachary Wentz at Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors 4.

At GCW Boss Of All Bosses, Kelly lost to Black in a singles match, but was able to hit her with the Stinkface. The move was popularized by Rikishi, who used it as his signature maneuver.

Watch the clip of Kelly hitting the Stinkface:

Konnan questioned WWE's decision not to put Gigi Dolin on the main roster

Konnan questioned WWE's decision not to promote Gigi Dolin to the main roster. Before her release, the veteran praised the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion for her charisma.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan had this to say about the former WWE star:

"Probably two years ago, they had bigger plans for her; that's why she's all over the video game. Now, she seems very stale. I don't know why they didn't put her on the main roster, cause she's got charisma, you know. And she can go so. Maybe they don't think... she's not ready yet; I don't know."

During her time in the WWE, Gigi Dolin held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. She won the title with Jacy Jayne while being a member of the Toxic Attraction group, led by Mandy Rose.

Dolin later joined forces with Tatum Paxley and Shotzi. She and Paxley even appeared on TNA, unsuccessfully challenging for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. They were also unsuccessful in their attempt to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the April 22 edition of NXT.

