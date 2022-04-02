Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne lose the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to recently reunited team at Stand & Deliver

In the first match of WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. The recently reunited duo of Gonzalez and Kai dethroned Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

From the moment the bell rang, Jayne attacked Gonzalez's injured knee, while Dolin attacked Kai from behind. The two teams traded several quick pinfall attempts with close 2 counts.

Kai eventually made her way back into the match and tagged Gonzalez in, who knocked Jayne off the apron and also took Dolin out of contention. In the closing stages, Wendy Choo appeared at ringside and hit Dolin with her pillow and her drink, while the referee was distracted.

Kai and Gonzalez capitalized on the situation, as Jayne was slammed with the Chingona Bomb to secure the victory and win the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's reign as the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions ended after 150+ days

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at Halloween Havoc 2021. The Toxic Attraction duo beat the team of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to win the belts.

At the same show, Dolin and Jayne's fellow Toxic Attraction stablemate, Mandy Rose, also won the NXT Women's Championship. All three women were in possession of all the available women's titles in NXT, however, that isn't the case anymore as Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez have won the belts for the second time.

Kai and Gonzalez were the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions after former NXT General Manager William Regal had awarded the titles to the duo, who had won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

However, Kai and Gonzalez's reign didn't even last one entire day, as they lost the belts to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart on the very same day.

