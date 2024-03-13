Gigi Dolin responds in aftermath of nasty WWE match ending on NXT

WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin sent a message following her match against Arianna Grace during the latest episode of NXT.

The duo have been involved in a series of backstage altercations over the past few weeks. As a result, an official announcement was made for a singles match between the two for this week's episode of WWE NXT. The unique stipulation attached to the bout meant that if Arianna emerged victorious, she would be granted the opportunity to give Gigi a makeover to transform her into a proper lady.

During the closing moments of the bout, with the referee momentarily distracted, Arianna delivered a low blow to Gigi. In retaliation, Gigi responded with a low blow of her own. However, this time the referee caught the transgression, which meant that the match was called off and Arianna secured the victory by disqualification.

While low blows are more commonly associated with men's matches, the sight of such a move during a women's match was indeed unusual. Gigi Dolin later took to Twitter after the match, playfully confirming that it indeed hurts.

"For those wondering, YES.. IT HURTS," wrote Gigi Dolin.

Check out her tweet below:

Despite Arianna officially securing the win, the match concluded in a rather unusual manner. It will be interesting to see if there could be a possibility for a rematch down the line.

