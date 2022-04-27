"He was ready to kill!" - Former WWE Superstar recalls Vince McMahon's reaction to a backstage incident (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Gillberg recently spoke about a prank involving Vince McMahon that infuriated The Boss.

Gillberg was a part of the WWE roster in the 90s, performing as an enhancement talent in matches against the likes of Razor Ramon, Mr. Perfect, The British Bulldog, and many others. He got his big break when he emerged as a parody of former WCW Champion Goldberg.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, the former Light Heavyweight Champion shared how The British Bulldog had managed to prank Mr. McMahon with a can of shaving gel.

Here's what Gillberg had to say:

"There was a day we were sitting there and Vince comes walking by. It was when Edge - the shaving cream first came out. Well, Vince came walking by and Bulldog stood up and wasted his back with it, sat down, and then rolled it over to me," Gillberg recalled. "And Vince came out of his office. Oh my God, he was ready to kill! And I'm sitting here and I've got my feet on top of the can. He goes, 'Who did it?' And I was like (whistling). I would never say a word, man. No way." (From 24:03 - 25:00)

Vince McMahon recently competed against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon showed the same aggression he had in his prime when the WWE Chairman took on Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. The SmackDown announcer was exhausted after his match with Theory when The Boss decided to step into the ring to avenge the loss of his protégé.

Mr. McMahon took advantage of the spent McAfee and picked up an easy win. As Vince and Theory were celebrating the victory, Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit and the Texas Rattlesnake came down to the ring, handing out Stunners to everyone involved in the match.

