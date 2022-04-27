"The neatest thing in the world" - Former champion recalls working with The British Bulldog (Exclusive)

Former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Gillberg recently spoke about sharing the ring and working with The British Bulldog during one of his many stints with the company.

Duane Gill, or Gillberg, is best known by wrestling fans for his parodical portrayal of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Before taking up the persona, he was an enhancement talent who featured in matches against the likes of Mr. Perfect, Texas Tornado, Razor Ramon, Doink, and several other stars.

Gillberg was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week. The wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on working with some of the stars from yesteryear. He mentioned that these performers were some of the nicest people he had come across in the business.

Here's what the former superstar had to say:

"Wrestling the British Bulldog was awesome. I say this about everybody, but to be honest with you, all the old stars in WWF, I'm talking about Putski and all, were the nicest, kindest guys," Gillberg added. "I'm talking about the old guys. They were the nicest, coolest guys you ever met. It was such a pleasure to go out there. Arnold Skaaland, Andre the Giant, all of them, it was the neatest thing in the world and I got to wrestle them." (From 22:53 - 23:40)

You can watch the full video here:

The British Bulldog was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The British Bulldog took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame when WWE honored the star as part of the Class of 2020. Davey Boy Smith graduated from the Hart Dungeon and went on to become a massive star in the 90s.

He won the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship during his run. The veteran was also crowned the inaugural European Champion in WWE. Fans consider the Bulldog to be one of the greatest superstars who never won the world title.

The superstar's wife Diana and their children Georgia and Harry Smith accepted the award on his behalf. They paid tribute to the former Intercontinental Champion and honored his legacy during the ceremony.

What are your thoughts on Davey Boy's legacy in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

