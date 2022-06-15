Giovanni Vinci shares his thoughts after making WWE NXT 2.0 debut 

NXT's newest Superstar Giovanni Vinci recently recapped how his debut on WWE's third brand went this past Tuesday night.

In recent weeks, the NXT Universe has seen glimpses of the Italian star via video packages. But on Tuesday night, fans got to witness the brand's newest arrival live and in living color.

Speaking to WWE's YouTube channel, Giovanni Vinci stated that the show was in need of some style, which is what he'll bring to the table. He went on to share his belief that the rest of the NXT 2.0 roster is not at his level.

"I feel fantastic,” Vinci answered. “Honestly, I’m happy to be in NXT 2.0, but let’s be honest, NXT was in a desperate need for some style, and I’m the one to bring it. Now everybody watching is going to try and get to my level, and they never will, of course, but the point is – I’m in a league of my own, and everybody that saw Giovanni Vinci tonight is gonna have no choice but to admit that. Veni Vidi Vinci!' [H/T PWMania]

After coming off an emphatic victory on NXT, the future is certainly looking bright for Vinci.

Giovanni Vinci's former stablemate recently captured WWE gold

Before showcasing his style on NXT 2.0 the Italian Superstar was part of the stable known as Imperium. Alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther, the European trio ran roughshod over NXT and NXT UK as the group captured multiple championships.

Despite their success as a trio, the group was recently disbanded with only Kaiser and Gunther making their way to the main roster last April. Although The Ring General has only been on SmackDown for over two months, the Austrian Superstar has already made a huge impact. On last week's episode of SmackDown, he defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship.

After dominating the completion in NXT, Gunther and Kaiser are now looking to inflict the same level of punishment on the main roster as well. Time will tell what the future holds for them, and Vinci, in WWE.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Giovanni Vinci's debut? Yes No 4 votes so far