Giovanni Vinci looks impressive in NXT 2.0 victory

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Giovanni Vinci has scored an impressive win over Ikemen Jiro on NXT 2.0.

Vinci was known as Fabian Aichner during his time in NXT UK and then during NXT's black-and-gold era. Aichner gained notoriety in WWE's developmental territories as a member of the Imperium stable, alongside WALTER, Marcel Barthel, and Alexander Wolfe.

Since returning to NXT TV under the new name, Vinci has looked impressive. He sought to continue this in a match against Japanese-born Superstar Ikemen Jiro on this week's show.

Though Jiro did manage to hold his own in the contest, Vinci was dominant throughout. He hit some big power moves, including the powerbomb, as he finished Jiro off for the three-count.

Vinci also hit an impressive corkscrew DDT on Jiro, launching himself over the ropes and getting a huge pop from the NXT crowd.

Following the win, Vinci strolled over to one of the in-ring cameras and stated that there could not be a Great American Bash without him.

It will be interesting to see if Giovanni Vinci wrestles at the upcoming Great American Bash event. You can read more about NXT 2.0 by clicking right here.

