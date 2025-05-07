  • home icon
Giulia asks 29-year-old WWE star an interesting question on social media

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 07, 2025 04:35 GMT
Giulia is a former NXT Women
Giulia is a former NXT Women's Champion (Image via her X/Twitter)

Giulia competed in a very hard-hitting match against Jordynne Grace on the latest episode of WWE NXT. After the show, she took to social media to ask the latter an interesting question.

The two stars collided in a #1 contender's match for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event of the show. The Beautiful Madness was dropped on her head twice during the bout. The bumps looked very scary, but she managed to finish the match. Unfortunately for her, she lost to Big Momma Pump via pinfall.

After WWE NXT went off the air, Giulia took to X to send a message to Jordynne Grace. She included a photo of herself in the post and stated that even though she lost the match, it was super fun. She also said she would like to face her again, and asked Grace whether she could come to her house now.

"I smelled a bit of that Japanese fight in you. I lost, but man, that was super fun! Let’s go again anytime. Maybe I come to your house now, huh? @JordynneGrace," wrote Giulia.

Check out the tweet below:

The Beautiful Madness will make her WWE RAW in-ring return next week. She will team up with Roxanne Perez to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

