Giulia breaks silence after WWE return; makes blockbuster challenge to top champion

Giulia made her return to WWE NXT tonight after a brief break. She has already challenged a top champion to a title match.

At NXT Roadblock 2025, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer competed in a title vs. title match. La Primera emerged victorious and made history by becoming a double champion. Since her loss, Giulia hasn't been seen on WWE TV. Meanwhile, Stephanie relinquished the NXT Women's North American Championship last week on the condition that she got to choose her opponent for NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Stephanie Vaquer was at ringside when Jordynne Grace faced off against Jaida Parker. After Parker slapped La Primera, she got involved in the match causing a DQ. Both Jaida and Grace attacked Stephanie in the ring. The Beautiful Madness came running down to the ring to make the save. In a shocking turn of events, the Japanese star attacked Stephanie and laid her out in the ring.

Later on in the night, the former NXT Women's Champion was asked why she attacked her friend. The Beautiful Madness hinted that she wanted a title match at Stand & Deliver.

"Stand & Deliver. No friends. Rematch."

It will be interesting to see if she will get her rematch at the upcoming event.

