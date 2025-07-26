Giulia forms new partnership with former champion on WWE SmackDown; first challenger for the US Title announced

Giulia has formed a new alliance with a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. It was announced on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that Kiana James is officially the representative for The Beautiful Madness.Zelina Vega confronted the current Women's United States Champion backstage on SmackDown, as she wanted her rematch. She dropped the title to the latter the night before WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.Kiana James was off TV for over a year due to injury. She was drafted to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft, but only made a handful of appearances on the show before going on a hiatus. She was spotted with Giulia backstage on SmackDown last week, and their new working relationship has now been confirmed.When Zelina Vega said she wanted her rematch, Kiana James informed her that she had already spoken to Nick Aldis about it. She revealed that Vega will face Giulia for the Women's United States Championship next week on the SummerSlam go-home show.Zelina Vega was the second person to win the Women's US Title, after winning it from Chelsea Green, so it's not surprising that she wants it back. This will be The Beautiful Madness's first title defense.