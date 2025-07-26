  • home icon
  Giulia forms new partnership with former champion on WWE SmackDown; first challenger for the US Title announced

Giulia forms new partnership with former champion on WWE SmackDown; first challenger for the US Title announced

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 26, 2025 04:22 GMT
Giulia is the Women
Giulia is the Women's US Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Giulia has formed a new alliance with a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. It was announced on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that Kiana James is officially the representative for The Beautiful Madness.

Zelina Vega confronted the current Women's United States Champion backstage on SmackDown, as she wanted her rematch. She dropped the title to the latter the night before WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Kiana James was off TV for over a year due to injury. She was drafted to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft, but only made a handful of appearances on the show before going on a hiatus. She was spotted with Giulia backstage on SmackDown last week, and their new working relationship has now been confirmed.

When Zelina Vega said she wanted her rematch, Kiana James informed her that she had already spoken to Nick Aldis about it. She revealed that Vega will face Giulia for the Women's United States Championship next week on the SummerSlam go-home show.

Zelina Vega was the second person to win the Women's US Title, after winning it from Chelsea Green, so it's not surprising that she wants it back. This will be The Beautiful Madness's first title defense.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

