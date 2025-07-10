Giulia makes major WWE announcement

Giulia made a major announcement ahead of WWE Evolution this Sunday. The reigning Women's United States Champion won't be defending her title at the premium live event, but will be a part of the Battle Royal.

On Tuesday's episode of NXT, it was revealed that Giulia will be participating in the Battle Royal along with stars from RAW, SmackDown, and the developmental brand. She would be eligible to get a world title shot at Clash in Paris if she wins.

Ahead of Sunday's historic PLE, the Beautiful Madness announced that she will be present at The Evolution Store in Atlanta on Saturday. It will be held at The Center on Marietta Street, and the Women's U.S. Champ will be available for photo opportunities. She's part of Group Two and will begin at 11:40 a.m. local time.

"Meet me this weekend at the Evolution store in Atlanta 😎 Let’s make it epic," Giulia wrote.

Other WWE stars scheduled for Saturday at The Evolution Store include Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tiffany Stratton. As of this writing, Ripley's photo opportunities have already sold out.

Giulia and Sol Ruca's titles get snubbed at Evolution

The Women's United States Championship gets snubbed again for a major premium live event. Giulia won't be defending the title at Evolution, which is the second-ever all-women's PLE in WWE history.

When Chelsea Green was the Women's U.S. Champion, she wasn't part of the WrestleMania 41 card. Unlike its RAW counterpart, the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be contested in a Triple Threat match. Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

The only other women's title that won't be defended at Evolution is the NXT Women's North American Championship. Sol Ruca is still on the card and will team up with Zaria to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship currently held by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

It's a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match that will also feature Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, and The Kabuki Warriors.

