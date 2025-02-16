Giulia 'sits out' major WWE title match; forced to take part moments later

Giulia is set to defend her title tonight at Vengeance Day 2025. However, she will have to endure her toughest challenge yet.

Ad

Since Giulia arrived in NXT, she had her eyes set on the Women's Title. She first competed for the gold on the October 1, 2024, episode of NXT but lost due to interference from Cora Jade. After becoming the Iron Survivor, she earned another title shot against Roxanne Perez and defeated her at New Year's Evil 2025.

Despite the loss, Roxanne Perez was still not done with the 30-year-old. Meanwhile, Bayley returned to NXT to confront Perez and soon found herself in the NXT Women's Title picture. Hence, a Triple Threat match was announced for Vengeance Day between the former Rok-C, The Role Model, and the NXT Women's Champion.

Ad

Trending

After Cora Jade defeated Bayley this week on the black-and-silver brand, she was added to the title match, making it a Fatal Four-Way bout. At the start of the contest, the NXT Women's Champion was not interested in getting involved in the action as she sat on the turnbuckle and encouraged her opponents to fight among themselves. However, she was dragged into the contest moments later.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Giulia will be able to successfully defend her title tonight at Vengeance Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback