"Give me just a little more time" - Keith Lee asks for patience from the WWE Universe

Keith Lee hasn't been cleared to return to in-ring action, and the WWE Universe is getting restless at the moment.

It's been four months since Keith Lee was last seen on WWE television. To the fans, it feels like an eternity. Since then, there has been speculation online when it comes to Limitless One's health and status with the company.

Over the course of the past weekend, many speculated Lee was let go by WWE. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful thwarted these rumors of Keith Lee's release on social media.

The former NXT Champion recently took to Twitter to provide an update to the WWE Universe about his status. Lee thanked the fans for their kind words and asked them to be patient so that he can explain his current situation.

"To the people offering uplifting words.... know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time," said Keith Lee.

WWE Universe is hoping to see Keith Lee back on RAW soon

Hopefully, after Keith Lee's latest statement, the WWE Universe will show some restraint and allow The Limitless One time to answer these questions when he's comfortable doing so.

The fans have been eager to see the former NXT Champion on RAW as he could offer something new on the red brand.

All the WWE Universe needs to know right now is that Keith Lee isn't cleared, and he's still under contract with the company. What the future holds at this time is unknown, but hopefully, Lee will be back inside the squared circle on Monday Night RAW sooner rather than later.

It’s no ones business. Please be patient and let it be. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021

