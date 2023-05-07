"Give us what we want" - WWE fans call for Triple H to book major clash at WrestleMania 40

As of late, several celebrity performers have proven themselves credible wrestlers in WWE. Two stars who have shocked the world with their recent performances inside the squared circle, Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, have yet to cross paths in the company. However, the two might soon share the ring, considering their popularity among fans.
A recent tweet hyping up the possibility of a WrestleMania encounter between the two received a strong reaction from fans. Some even requested WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H to book the bout between Bunny and Paul for WrestleMania 40.
Here are some of the reactions to a potential match pitting The Maverick against Bad Bunny:
Bad Bunny's WWE career so far
In January 2021, Bad Bunny released the song "Booker T," paying homage to one of his favorite wrestlers growing up. Later that month, Bunny performed the track at the Royal Rumble event alongside the Hall of Famer. On the same show, Bad Bunny helped eliminate The Miz and John Morrison from the Rumble match and even executed an impressive Cross-Body dive to the outside.
Over the next few weeks, tensions rose between Bad Bunny and Miz & Morrison, with the latter often insulting the Grammy-winning artist. During the same feud, Bunny allied with Damian Priest, who helped him win the 24/7 Championship.
At WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny tagged with Damian Priest to take on the team of The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny had an impressive showing in the match and came out on top. Over the next few months, he focused on his music career before returning to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Despite his best efforts, he was eliminated by Brock Lesnar.
In March this year, it was announced that Bad Bunny would be hosting Backlash 2023. It was expected that Bunny would wrestle at the event as the company inserted him into the rivalry between the Latino World Order and The Judgment Day.
At Backlash 2023, Bad Bunny competed against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight in Puerto Rico. The match solidified Bunny's status as an impressive in-ring competitor, and he even scored a big win in front of his home crowd.
Fans must stay tuned to see if the popular musician returns for another feud later this year.
Let us know what you think of a potential Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 40 in the comments section below.