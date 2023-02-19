Create

"Gives 0 f*cks" - Twitter erupts after Michael Cole makes a revealing comment about his marriage at Elimination Chamber

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 19, 2023 08:10 IST
The voice of SmackDown made a hilarious remark at Elimination Chamber
Michael Cole is the voice of SmackDown

SmackDown commentator Michael Cole has been enjoying his job more than ever in the past six months. He was chosen as the co-commentator for Elimination Chamber 2023 along with RAW's Corey Graves. He would make a rather revealing remark that led to the WWE Twitterverse erupting with laughter.

In the opening match of the Premium Live Event, the women of RAW and SmackDown battled inside the Chamber to determine Bianca Belair's opponent at WrestleMania 39.

When Corey Graves, naturally rooting for Carmella, mentioned that Cole has been married longer than him, Michael hilariously revealed that his wife doesn't talk to him anymore.

You can see some of the Twitter reactions below:

"My wife doesn't talk to me"Michael Cole gives 0 f*cks nowadays 😂😂😂 #WWEChamber
Michael Cole botching lines, his wife won’t talk to him.. Just give it up Cole 🤣 #WWEChamber
Did Michael Cole just say my wife doesn’t talk to me? 😂😭😭😭😭
Michael Cole: "my wife doesn't talk to me"#EliminationChamber Me: https://t.co/CQFWNvA6sc
"My wife doesn't talk to me." -Michael Cole, killing it on commentary. #WWEChamber #EliminationChamber
“My wife doesn’t talk to me” 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 Michael cole is a goat #WWEChamber
“My wife doesn’t talk to me.”-Michael Cole . That made me pop!#WWEChamber
Michael Cole just said my wife doesn't talk to me. I can't with him😂😂 #EliminationChamber

Michael Cole has had a run of redemption since July 2022

Few have benefited more from the change in management than Michael Cole. He is one of the longest-tenured voices of WWE ever, and many believed that he was being held back because of Vince McMahon's incessant control in Gorilla position.

Vince McMahon's control over what Cole would say was cited as the reason behind his "robotic" commentary. Comments like this would never have passed in the McMahon era, and Cole seems to have a new lease on life in the commentary booth.

