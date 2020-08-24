Jimmy Korderas, former veteran WWE referee, was recently on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where he talked about one of the major issues with refereeing that could be seen in AEW. Korderas talked about Mike Chioda's debut in AEW and the issues that took place on that episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jimmy Korderas on issues with refereeing in AEW

Jimmy Korderas said that he was happy with Mike Chioda debuting in AEW. However, he went on to say he had an issue with the way AEW booked referees.

"I think it was kind of cool," Korderas stated. "Mike is a friend, so obviously, I'm happy for him from a friend standpoint and also from a work standpoint because if anybody's been paying attention to some of my ranting lately, I've had an issue with officiating at AEW. I'm not calling out the refs specifically. I just don't like the way they've been utilized. I hate to put it this way, but it's just a lazy way of using your referees. Lazy ways of distracting them and not utilizing them properly, and at times, sometimes, your referees are getting noticed a little too much when they shouldn't be.

Korderas went on to point out how AEW had multiple issues with refereeing and pointed out what went wrong with Mike Chioda's debut. He pointed out that Chioda was distracted by something that was happening on the ramp and was staring there. He revealed why AEW should not have booked the segment in that manner.

"Just little stuff like that and Mike is one of the best referees you're going to find out there, and hopefully, somebody will listen to his advice because he's got a wealth of knowledge on how to properly distract referees without making him look silly, but in his debut episode, I hate to go here, in the main event with Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, he was distracted by fighting way off on the stage, which is typical AEW. Why would the referee care about what's going on way out there that has nothing to do with in the ring? Oh, look, there's going to be a fight over there. You just watch the fight so we can have the distraction behind your back and then you can turn around. See, its just hurts to see. That's just a personal thing that drives me nuts."