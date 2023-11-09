Glenn Maxwell was in legitimate pain; The Undertaker comparisons break the internet

Glenn Maxwell proved that he's a one-man army and powered through all the pain as he woke up in a similar fashion to The Undertaker to break records and score a huge win.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a treat to witness lately, with great surprise innings and extraordinary bowling. However, one of the greatest moments of the tournament until now has come in the shape of Glenn Maxwell's instant classic innings against the Afghanistan cricket team.

After all, the odds seemed to be against the Australian cricket team, and they charted into unfamiliar territory as the underdogs against the attack bowling of Afghanistan, Maxwell came and stepped up. Glenn Maxwell would produce one of the most extraordinary innings, singlehandedly going on to score a double-century and lead his team to an incredible win from seven men down early.

However, in the middle of his astonishing knock against the opposing team, Maxwell faced difficulty due to the pain that came with back spasms and severe cramps. At a moment, he would come down and lay on the field due to pain that left everyone concerned if he could continue, but he would go on to push against all of it and wake up like The Undertaker himself.

The ICC Instagram page would commemorate this moment and post a reel that featured the iconic sound of The Undertaker getting up in his iconic pose.

Glenn Maxwell's new ICC World Cup 2023 record will stand long, similar to The Undertaker's streak

Glenn Maxwell has produced a career-defining ODI knock that will be remembered for a long time and broken top records in his innings against Afghanistan. The Australian cricketer would hit 201 runs off of 128 balls in match number 39 of the tournament and would score the win for his team, taking them straight into the semi-finals.

The "Big Show" would slam a total of 21 fours and 10 sixes and stood tall as he cemented his name in history at the top. Maxwell's record-breaking inning will certainly be remembered long in memory after the ICC World Cup 2023, similar to the legendary 21-win streak of The Phenom, the Undertaker himself.

Glenn Maxwell can't be praised enough for his scintillating ODI knock and powering through all the pain to have a win for his team. It's going to be quite interesting to see how he performs further into the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament now that his team has a confirmed spot in the semi-finals.

