“Go out and find him” - Gunther makes bold statement regarding his eventual WWE conquerer

The WWE Intercontinental Championship has never looked this good before, and the credit goes to Gunther for the magic he displays on-screen. The Austrian wrestler believes the one who will beat him for the gold has not arrived in WWE yet.

The Ring General retained his title at WrestleMania 39 against two former world champions, Drew McIntyre and longtime rival Sheamus, and has now shared his thoughts on what is next for him.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Gunther proclaimed that he is confident no matter who steps up to him next. While his valiant persona is by now well known to the masses, it was what the Austrian star said afterward that elicited a sense of curiosity.

"[WrestleMania] was my focus, let's see what happens on SmackDown. I guess I'll see who is next in line. I'm fairly confident," Gunther stated, before adding, "I'm not sure if the man who is going to be able to beat me if he's arrived here already. Everybody go out and find him." [H/T: Fightful]

While he pinned Drew McIntyre in the triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39, it does not rule out the possibility of the duo kickstarting a one-on-one feud, as that has never happened before.

Brock Lesnar responds to a possible match against the WWE Intercontinental Champion down the line

Brock Lesnar recently appeared in a rare interview with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, where The Beast dabbled briefly in conversation with the topic of facing The Ring General.

While several reports have emerged regarding the potential bout since their interaction during the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, nothing was clear aside from Gunther's interest in facing The Beast Incarnate. The WWE legend has now spoken about the same.

When asked whether he was looking forward to facing Gunther at some stage, Brock Lesnar had this to say:

"I do," Lesnar said. "I don't really care [about specific opponents]. It [facing Omos at WrestleMania 39] was just proposed. I don't make the calls around here, so it's just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I liked the challenge and I liked the match-up."

Who would you like to see Gunther defend the title against next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : Would you like to see Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther in a one-on-one encounter? Yes No 0 votes