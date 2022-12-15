"GOAT+ GOAT"- WWE Universe explodes after Bloodline member compares Cristiano Ronaldo to Roman Reigns following his loss at the FIFA World Cup 2022

The WWE Universe exploded after The Bloodline member tweeted that football legend Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Ronaldo's team, Portugal, recently stepped out of the FIFA World Cup 2022, after losing against Morocco by a score of 1-0. Following this CR7 was seen pointing his hand in an upward posture, thus making it look like The Bloodline's signature pose.

Taking to Twitter, Paul Heyman referenced Reigns as he posted a graphic from Sportskeeda featuring the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Ronaldo doing The Bloodline's hand gesture.

The WWE Universe lashed out at The Wiseman for comparing The Head of the Table to Ronaldo and sending out some interesting reactions.

Here are some of the fan reactions below:

Torpedo @Torpedo_7 @killashaw10 @HeymanHustle @Cristiano @WWERomanReigns @Sportskeeda @SKWrestling_ @USA_Network @WWEonFOX @WWEUsos @SamiZayn 🤦🏻‍♂️ @skworldfootball Bringing Roman and Rock in the same phrase as Ronaldo is an insult to Ronaldo. Comparing One of the Greatest athlete of all time to them is just disrespectful to Ronaldo.🤦🏻‍♂️ @killashaw10 @HeymanHustle @Cristiano @WWERomanReigns @Sportskeeda @SKWrestling_ @USA_Network @WWEonFOX @WWEUsos @SamiZayn @skworldfootball Bringing Roman and Rock in the same phrase as Ronaldo is an insult to Ronaldo. Comparing One of the Greatest athlete of all time to them is just disrespectful to Ronaldo. 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️

Teddy Long spoke about Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 rumors.

In an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long suggested that The Head of The Table should appear on both nights of the Premium Live Event.

He further added that Reigns can be put up against any superstar during WrestleMania 39.

"Well, I don't see anything wrong with that. I think that's something brand new that you have nights of WrestleMania, so you gotta have two good guys on both shows. And Roman Reigns; he's certainly proved himself, man. He's ready to go with anybody. Makes no difference whom you put him in the ring with," said Teddy Long.

The veteran also stated that Reigns and Cody Rhodes' match would be a blockbuster, if that ever happens.

"Cody Rhodes certainly came back to WWE. Made a big impression and got injured and had to get out for a while, but he's healing now, and I'm sure he's gonna come back fresh and I think those two matches would be outstanding."

It will be exciting to see who The Tribal Chief will face at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

What are your thoughts on Reigns facing The American Nightmare or The Rock? Sound off in the comment section below.

