"God, he's not gonna be able to get up" - 6-time WWE World Champion reveals his horrified reaction to legendary Brock Lesnar botch

Kurt Angle recently discussed his reaction to Brock Lesnar's Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania XIX.

Kurt Angle defended the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XIX. Angle was injured going into the match and needed to drop the title so that he could take time off following WrestleMania and get the surgery done on his neck.

In a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Kurt Angle opened up about his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XIX. The finish of the match saw Brock Lesnar go up to the top rope. Lesnar went for a Shooting Star Press and ended up landing on his neck. Angle revealed his horrified reaction to Lesnar's botch:

"The first thing I thought when he landed on his head, I said, 'S***! I'm gonna have to hold the title for another month.' The reason why I lost to him, I was supposed to have a good title run for a while and I broke my neck again and I had to have surgery."

"With Brock, I thought, 'God, he's not gonna be able to get up.' I covered him for a pin and I'm like, 'Please kick out, you have to kick out, Brock. Please don't get pinned.' I didn't want to keep the title. He kicked out and I said, 'Can you get up?' He said, 'I don’t know.' I said, 'Well try to get up.' I actually pulled him up, I got him up and I said, 'Can you F5 me right now?' He said yes and he got me up, F5'ed me and that was it." H/T: WrestleZone

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired last year

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expired at the end of August last year. The Beast Incarnate was reportedly in talks over a new contract at the time but talks broke down after hitting an impasse.

WWE Shop also pulled Brock Lesnar's merchandise in the lead up to his contract expiring. Lesnar's last match in the company came at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.