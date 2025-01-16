"God rest his soul" - Two former WWE stars deserve Hall of Fame induction, says Teddy Long (Exclusive) 

Many fans and critics are anxious to see which names will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. According to Teddy Long, the tag team of Sid Vicious and Dan Spivey, collectively known as The Skyscrapers, deserves consideration.

While Sid and Dan did not win any titles as a tag team, they still left a mark on the active scene then. Often coming in to destroy other duos, both the stars were shown as ruthless and brutal wrestlers. They were also managed by Teddy Long at one point.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"Another team, you know, and God rest his soul, but Sid Vicious and Dan Spivey. You know, they were The Skyscrapers. They certainly had a great run. I had the opportunity to manage them, and you know it looked, they just, nobody never even talked about 'em anymore." [1:13 onwards]

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Watch the full video below:

A WWE legend shared a fond memory of Sid Vicious after he passed away

One-half of The Skyscrapers, Sid Vicious, passed away back in August 2024. His death came from cancer at the age of 63.

In an interview for Sportskeeda, Jerry Lawler spoke with Bill Apter about his memories of Sid Vicious and paid tribute to him.

"I helped him to get started when he first started working for me here in Memphis. He was a great guy. He was just so big, so awesome to work with. People just believed him. I mean, he started out as a masked wrestler, Humongous, and it just went over well, and then when he went on to the bigger things with WWE and all of that stuff, I sort of lost contact with him a little bit but he still lived here in Memphis." [3:37 – 4:26]

While Sid has passed away, his work and contributions to the pro wrestling business have made him an unforgettable figure in history.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback