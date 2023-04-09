Create

"GODDAMN" “He could end The Bloodline on his own” - WWE Universe believes current Champion’s son will end Roman Reigns' streak

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 09, 2023 16:01 IST
Owen is already bigger than his own father
Roman Reigns has been the champion for over 940 days

Roman Reigns was victorious over Cody Rhodes this past weekend at WrestleMania, which allowed him to continue his current undefeated streak. It's been more than three years since Reigns was pinned, and now it appears that a new challenger could be on the horizon.

Kevin Owens' son looks like he can go toe to toe with Brock Lesnar! https://t.co/lqNXOcKMTZ

A new photo of Kevin Owens' oldest son Owen was recently shared online, and there is a belief that he could now be the one to overcome The Bloodline.

@nodqdotcom He’s looking like he could end the bloodline on his own 😂😂😂😂

Owen is now 15 years old and is already much bigger than his father. KO's son could give him a run for his money if he were to ever step into a wrestling ring.

@nodqdotcom he could retire Brock Lesnar!
@nodqdotcom Owen Steen vs Brock Lesnar Wrestlemania 45
@nodqdotcom For a moment I thought that was Dom Mysterio.
@nodqdotcom WWE in trouble when he signs up 😂

Owen is named after WWE Legend Owen Hart. He started off his wrestling career when he was just six months old by pinning Excalibur as part of a match at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's DDT4 Night One.

The current AEW announcer called Owens' son ugly, which prompted Owens to deliver three package piledrivers and then bring over his son to make the pin.

The 15-year-old has also appeared on WWE TV in recent years, being dragged into the feud between Kevin Owens and John Cena back in 2015 when it was revealed that he was a fan of Cena at the time.

@nodqdotcom I haven't seen a picture of his son in years.GODDAMN, he grew. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ThWOTRgRzS

Owen has grown in the past seven years and has now reached the point where fans are calling for him to follow in the footsteps of Dominik Mysterio and continue his father's legacy.

Roman Reigns isn't expected to wrestle at WWE Backlash

Roman Reigns isn't currently being advertised for Backlash, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion didn't appear this week on SmackDown.

It's unclear who will step up to challenge Reigns when he next appears on WWE TV, but at the moment, the focus is on The Bloodline and the fact that The Tribal Chief needs to get them back in line.

SummerSlam could be the next time Reigns is forced to defend his Championship if he doesn't put the title on the line in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Roman Reigns will end 2023 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
