"It eats at me" - Former Universal Champion wants to avenge his loss against Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently discussed his match against Roman Reigns and highlighted that he is looking to exact retribution for his loss against the latter.

The former Universal Champion went one-on-one with The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber in February this year. The high-profile bout was initially meant to take place at WrestleMania 36 before the pandemic led to Reigns dropping out of the contest.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg stated that he would be lying if he didn't want to deliver another beating to the world champion.

"It doesn't eat at me by any stretch of the imagination, but it eats at me, 100 percent," he said jokingly. "Roman and I were on a collision course for a long period of time. It never happened when it would have been the best, but to say anyone that beats me doesn't deserve to have their a*s kicked afterward, I'd be a liar if I said anything other than that." (H/T Bleacher Report)

Goldberg has not made an appearance in WWE since his loss against Reigns this past February. However, the 55-year-old star is seemingly hoping for a return to the squared circle.

Paul Heyman praises Roman Reigns' recent contributions to WWE

The Head of The Table has been one of the biggest attractions of the promotion in the last couple of years. He is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, in which he has held one of the world titles for over 650 days.

Speaking to Pop Culture, Reigns' Special counsel Paul Heyman applauded The Bloodline leader's achievements in WWE.

"Last year was the first year in the history of WWE that the company grossed over a billion dollars. Who was the top attraction on every pay-per-view last year? Roman Reigns. Who was the star of network television's SmackDown? Roman Reigns."

He added:

"Who was the top star, undisputed the entire 365-day span that encompassed the year in which WWE grossed a billion dollars for the first time? Roman Reigns. So what's WWE's biggest asset? Who's WWE's biggest personality? What's the secret behind WWE's success? I would suggest to you that answer. Your tribal chief, Roman Reigns." (H/T PopCulture)

The Tribal Chief is set to put his championship on the line on July 30th as he will face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Who will walk out of SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the poll below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far