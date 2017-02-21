WWE News: Goldberg advertised for Raw next week

Goldberg is set to appear on Raw next week.

The legendary Superstar, Goldberg

As advertised on WWE Monday Night Raw this week, Goldberg is scheduled to make an appearance on Raw next week, live from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Goldberg has been on an absolute tear since he returned to the WWE in late 2016. He defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in one minute and twenty-six seconds.

He then eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble in January of this year, and also challenged Kevin Owens to this match at WWE Fastlane for the Universal Championship, which Chris Jericho accepted on behalf of Owens.

Owens took umbrage to Jericho’s actions and turned on him during the Festival of Friendship segment last week on Raw from Las Vegas, completely destroying his former best friend.

Owens smashed Jericho’s face into a lightbox, and also powerbombed him on the ring apron. Jericho did not appear on Monday Night Raw this week.

Owens told Goldberg he was “nothing” in a promo on Raw this week. He would then have a match with Sami Zayn. Samoa Joe jumped Sami before he ever made it to the ring and brutalised him, he then threw him in the ring to a waiting Kevin Owens.

Owens then brutalised Zayn viciously for a minute or two before putting him away with an emphatic Pop-Up Powerbomb.

Just before the main event of Monday Night Raw tonight, they advertised that Goldberg was going to be at Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin next week, presumably, to respond to Kevin Owens’ comments from this week, as well as to possibly have another interaction with the Universal Champion before their match at WWE Fastlane.

Goldberg might also talk about Brock Lesnar and may respond to Paul Heyman’s comments from this week’s segment.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens when Goldberg and Kevin Owens are under the same roof, six days before their clash for the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE are trying hard – and are admittedly doing a pretty good job – of building Owens up to look like a killer and someone who could possibly hang with Goldberg at WWE Fastlane.

Unfortunately, it’s very easy to remember that Kevin Owens has largely been booked poorly since winning the WWE Universal Championship, and a few weeks isn’t a good enough fix for that.

With Triple H’s on-camera conversation with Owens last week, as well as Joe softening up Zayn for Owens this week, we feel that they’re trying to put a shadow of doubt in our minds when it comes to this epic clash at WWE Fastlane.

Try as they might, we’re still pretty certain that Goldberg walks out of Milwaukee with the Universal Championship.

