"It could be a factor in the match" - Goldberg details what could affect his match with Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg feels there is a massive chance that Paul Heyman and The Usos might interfere in his match against Roman Reigns.

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns has been a match two years in the making. The bout was initially planned for WrestleMania 36 when Goldberg was the Universal Champion. However, the match did not come to fruition due to COVID-19, and the Hall of Famer dropped the title to Braun Strowman instead.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Goldberg was in conversation with WWE correspondents Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla on WWE's The Bump. He mentioned that he is aware of Heyman and the Usos being an external factor in the match, but he was not too bothered about it. He is focused on Roman Reigns ahead of the dream clash.

Here's what Goldberg had to say:

"Well, let's just say that I could care less about anything other than Roman Reigns. He had a target on his face right now and I'm looking straight to that. Everything else is a distraction. I have to take care of Roman. I am not worried about Heyman whatsoever or the Usos. Obviously it could be a factor in the match. My eye and my focus are completely on Roman now. So I'm not thinking about anything other than him." (from 01:01:45 onwards)

You can catch the full episode of WWE's the Bump here:

Despite their animosity, Goldberg has some respect for Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns has gained infamy due to his unfair tactics during matches, The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he respected The Head of The Table for representing the brand and carrying the company.

"I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right now, I do ultimately respect him because he followed in the footsteps of guys like myself and Ron Simmons. Now, granted, he probably will be much more successful than myself. But at the end of the day, it's not only the physical attributes, but it's the mental aspect of the game," said Goldberg. (from 52:21 onwards)

However, Goldberg mentioned that winning a championship match also required high in-ring IQ, and he could easily triumph over Reigns in that aspect.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in Reigns vs. Goldberg at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Angana Roy